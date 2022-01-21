Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluence Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLNC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

