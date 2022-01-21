Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.04. Sector 10 shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 125 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Sector 10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc engages in the provision of emergency disaster response equipment and related support services. It develops and markets emergency and disaster response equipment known as Mobile Response Unit (MRU) and Stationary Response Unit (SRU). The firm’s products provides an emergency communications system with on-board life safety resources that are needed in an emergency event.

