Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Select Medical by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 82,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Select Medical by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101,338 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

