Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sema4 in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SMFR opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. Sema4 has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $27.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $165,690.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784 in the last quarter.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

