Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $7.62

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.81. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 5,299 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $716.41 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

