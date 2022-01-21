Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.36

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.36 ($2.71) and traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.37). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 913,893 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £643.99 million and a PE ratio of -199.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.