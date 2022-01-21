ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $657.00 at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $770.00 to $657.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $711.67.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $515.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.06. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

