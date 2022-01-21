SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 91,711.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.89, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.58. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

