SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $308,000 in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in Tucows by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,667,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,644,000 after buying an additional 41,812 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Tucows by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 975,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,355,000 after buying an additional 372,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tucows by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 90,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCX opened at $79.85 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $854.40 million, a P/E ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

