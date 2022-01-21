SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $313,000 in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank First by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank First by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank First by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Bank First by 93,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank First alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ BFC opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.35. Bank First Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 37.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank First’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.