SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $317,000 in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. FMR LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 310.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,286 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at $1,939,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. State Street Corp increased its position in First of Long Island by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First of Long Island by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $500.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

