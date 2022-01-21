SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in TechTarget by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 105,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in TechTarget by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,026 shares of company stock valued at $12,141,798 in the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechTarget stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

