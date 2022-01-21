SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

