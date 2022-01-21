SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SGS stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. SGS has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $33.82.

Get SGS alerts:

SGSOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,591.50.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.