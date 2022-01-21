Shadow Token (SHDW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Shadow Token has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Shadow Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $363,721.07 and $3.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00055999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00065939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.73 or 0.07149992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.05 or 0.99981827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Shadow Token Coin Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.