Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 424,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 118,164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

