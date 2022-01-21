Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $332.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $332.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $297.66 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.31 and its 200-day moving average is $309.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.