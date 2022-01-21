Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Shift Technologies posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,609,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Shift Technologies by 187.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

