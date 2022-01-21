ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price fell 5.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $146.86 and last traded at $147.80. 9,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 640,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.03.

Specifically, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,691 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.94 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

