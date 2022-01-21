Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to C$1,400.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$2,224.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2,132.00.

SHOP stock opened at C$1,282.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.24. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$1,248.55 and a 12-month high of C$2,228.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,764.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,825.15.

In other news, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$963,291.30.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

