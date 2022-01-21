Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Drops By 20.4%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of AFT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,790. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 298,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 178,020 shares during the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

