Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Drops By 20.4%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of AFT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,790. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
