Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Rises By 25.3%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 341,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,900,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 193,151 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 46.7% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after buying an additional 553,024 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 104.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,294,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 660,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 14.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,275,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 226.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,154,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 801,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

