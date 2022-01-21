Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Drops By 21.3%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 436,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CJJD opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.41. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, TCM, dietary supplements, medical devices, and sundry items to retail customers.

