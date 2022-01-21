Short Interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Declines By 24.6%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 430,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the second quarter worth about $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Employers by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 19.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $39.50. 1,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,386. Employers has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

