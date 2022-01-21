Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Expands By 25.6%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of EVAX opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

