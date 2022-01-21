Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declines By 22.0%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,100 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $182,905. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $2,102,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $20.87. 43 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,706. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.39.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 million. Research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

