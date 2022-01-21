Short Interest in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Rises By 16.6%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 250,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.24. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth $11,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $5,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 223.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $4,441,000. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

