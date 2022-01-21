Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Increases By 18.6%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE H opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

