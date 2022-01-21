Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Increases By 25.0%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Kairos Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAIR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $970,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 68.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 32.2% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 345,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 84,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 4.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 326,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

