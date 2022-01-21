Short Interest in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Drops By 25.4%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. 9,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,629. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

