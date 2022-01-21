Short Interest in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Rises By 17.2%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $777,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,073 shares of company stock worth $3,906,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $81.89.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

