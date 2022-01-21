Short Interest in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Rises By 17.6%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 873,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
Shares of MREO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.71.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).
