Short Interest in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Rises By 17.6%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 873,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of MREO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,142,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,767 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,832,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 290,209 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,392 shares during the last quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

