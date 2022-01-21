Short Interest in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Decreases By 23.9%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,086. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $651.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

