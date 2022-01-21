Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Drops By 21.3%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE MAV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 1,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,558. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
