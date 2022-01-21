Short Interest in SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Grows By 23.5%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SALRF opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $71.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SALRF shares. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

