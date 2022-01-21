Short Interest in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Rises By 23.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 7,920,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,262,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,337,000 after purchasing an additional 72,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,779 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,508,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,629,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 836.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.