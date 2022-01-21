Short Interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Declines By 22.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $5.82 on Friday, hitting $273.45. The stock had a trading volume of 66,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,117. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.66.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.53.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
