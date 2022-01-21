Short Interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Declines By 22.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $5.82 on Friday, hitting $273.45. The stock had a trading volume of 66,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,117. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.93, for a total value of $14,707,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,570 shares of company stock worth $728,336,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.53.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

