Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Decreases By 23.0%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping in the second quarter worth $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taoping in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Taoping during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAOP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.74. 96,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. Taoping has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors.

