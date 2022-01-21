Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Drops By 21.0%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,500 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 621,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TORXF. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

