Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Decreases By 19.4%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Zedge stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.90. Zedge has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZDGE. Barclays PLC raised its position in Zedge by 287.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 15.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

