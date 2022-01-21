Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 4.5% Higher

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 180,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 169,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$13.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

