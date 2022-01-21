Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,844,000.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

