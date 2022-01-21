Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $166.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $190.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

NYSE:SI opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day moving average is $138.91. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,662 shares of company stock worth $23,384,485. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after buying an additional 261,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after buying an additional 362,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

