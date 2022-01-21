Simon Carter Acquires 27 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.44) per share, with a total value of £147.15 ($200.78).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Simon Carter bought 29 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 514 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of £149.06 ($203.38).

BLND stock opened at GBX 552.80 ($7.54) on Friday. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 424.42 ($5.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 528.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 516.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 10.32 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.43) to GBX 650 ($8.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.98) to GBX 630 ($8.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.35).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

