SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of SITE Centers worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

