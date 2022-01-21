Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Down 9.1%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. 1,425,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,603,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.