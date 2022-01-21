Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $44,000 in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

VSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $51.94 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

