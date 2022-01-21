Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

