Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) rose 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 1,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 19,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 target price on the stock.

About Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

