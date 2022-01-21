Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 436390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

